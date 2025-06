Two Injured In Beulah Rollover Crash

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Tuesday evening in Beulah.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Mobile Highway at Mint Julep Trail, a short distance from the Beulah Regional Park.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, and the other was transported by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released further details.

Photo courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.