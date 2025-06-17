Two Charged With Trafficking After Quarter Million Dollar Cocaine Bust In Escambia, Alabama

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday reported a quarter million dollar drug bust on I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama.

On June 13, the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on 2023 Cadillac XTS on Interstate 65 northbound resulting in the seizure of approximately 22 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $250,000.

“This enforcement action highlights the Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to eradicating narcotics not only in the local community, but also any drug trafficking through our country,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said.

The two occupants of the vehicle, Dominick Balli (pictured top) and James Godbe, both residents of Texas, were arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking and booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center will bond set at $1 million each.