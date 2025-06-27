Todays Is The Last Day Of The Donut Strike For Manna. Here’s Where To Donate.

Area first responders will take part in the Donut Strike for Manna again this afternoon.

During the Donut Strike, first responders will be stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties from 3 to 6 p.m. to collect food and monetary donations.

In the North Escambia area on Friday, first responders will be at:

Winn Dixie — 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Publix — 8684 Beulah Road (Nine Mile at Beulah)

Publix — 2180 West Nine Mile Road (Nine Mile at Pine Forest)

Publix — 9251 University Parkway (Nine Mile at University)

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, Pensacola Police Department, and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

For the complete list of locations across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for Friday, click here.

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters collect donations during the Donut Strike for Manna at the Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment on Thursday afternoon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.