Three Indicted For Murder Of Man Found Dead In Vehicle In Ensley

June 27, 2025

This week, an Escambia County grand jury indicted three men on charges of first degree felony murder.

Michael Polnitz, Kaleb Bonner, and Antonio Larkins were each charged and arrested.

The indictment stems from the shooting death of 20-year-old Andrew Sanders, which occurred on April 24, 2025. Sanders’ body was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound in a vehicle on Currier Place in Ensley.

Polnitz’s next court date is scheduled for July 2, while Bonner and Larkins will appear in court on September 2.

All three remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 