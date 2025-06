Tate Lady Aggies Name Summer Softball Teams

The Tate High School Lady Aggies have named their summer softball teams.

They are:

Team 1

Kayleigh Burt

Kaylie Mitchell

Jordyn Banks

Aubree Gorum

Madison Smillie

Mykamia Padgett

Keirstyn Phillips

Taylor Robinson

Gracyn Campbell

Ke’anna Smith

Sarah Mitchell

Brelynn Morris

Team 2

Berkley Anderson

Mikala Foster

Faith Middleton

McKynleigh Montano

Melanie Ramirez

Alaina Ritchey

Aubri Romero

Paisley Smith

Kaitlyn Stefanko

Khloe Gibson

Emorie Nelson

Bailey Parden

Kaylyn Relstab

A schedule has not yet been made available.