Tate High School Names Paul Bryan As New Head Coach Of Girls Track And Field

Tate High School has named Paul Bryan as the new head coach of the Aggies Girls Track and Field Team. Bryan brings with him an impressive legacy of district, regional, and state championship success.

Bryan is no stranger to high expectations. Known across the Pensacola area for his ability to build competitive, high-character teams, he brings both a winning tradition and a coaching style rooted in discipline, respect, and student growth.

“Coach Bryan has earned deep respect in the local athletic community, not just for the banners his teams have brought home, but for how he leads,” said Tate Principal Laura Touchstone. “He develops athletes who work hard, support one another, and carry themselves with pride. We’re thrilled to bring that level of leadership to Tate.”

Bryan’s coaching career started at Woodham High School in 1996, and he later moved on to Pine Forest High School. In almost three decades as a track head coach, he won state championships at Pine Forest and 2010 and 2011 and finishes as state runners-up at Pine Forest in 2009 and Woodham. He also earned half dozen state top 10 finishes.

He has won eight regional championships and 20 district titles, and he was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Girls 3A Coach of the Year three times.

“With a track record of excellence and a clear vision for success, Coach Bryan is set to take the Aggies to new heights. The entire Tate community looks forward to the impact he will have on and off the track,” Touchstone added.