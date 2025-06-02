Stovetop Fire Blamed For Causing Molino House Fire

June 2, 2025

Escambia County Rescue has determined that a Molino house fire last week originated on the home’s stovetop before moving quickly to the attic through a vent pipe.

The fire about 1:30 p.m. on May 29 in the 550 block of Cedartown Road, just off Highway 95A, left two people without a home.

Firefighter arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the eaves and ridge vent of the single-story wood framed home. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen that expanded to the attic. The home sustained significant damage to the attic and moderate damage to the kitchen and living room. The home can be tenable again with substantial repairs.

For more photos, click here.

There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross assisted two adults who were displaced by the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 