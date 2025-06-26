Sparkie Harrison Automatically Elected As Only Candidate To Qualify For Century Council Seat

Only one candidate qualified for a vacant seat on the Century Town Council and was elected by default.

Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison was the first and only candidate to qualify for the seat. Earlier this year, she was defeated in a three-way race for another open council seat by John Bass.

According to a resolution approved by the Century Town Council, Harrison should be sworn into office 10 days following the certification of the July 29 election date.

“Since there is only one qualified candidate for Seat 5, there will be no Special Election on July 29,” Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender told NorthEscambia.com. “According to Florida law, the unopposed candidate is deemed to have voted for himself or herself at the general election and thus elected to the office.”

This month marked the second time Harrison sought election to the town council; she ran unsuccessfully for a different vacant council seat previously. She lost the three-way race to John Bass, who received 58.6% of the vote to her 20.3%.

Harrison, who has lived in Century and worked as a director of PSC Century Center for two years, is “driven by the desire to help others and enhance the quality of life for all who call Century home,” according to a letter she submitted to the town before the previous election. She holds a bachelor of science degree in human services from Tennessee Wesleyan University.

On May 6, Councilmember Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned from Seat 5 for personal reasons. With more than six months remaining until the end of her term in January 2027, the town charter requires that the council set a special election and appoint a replacement to the five-member body. To date, the council has failed to appoint an interim replacement as required by the town charter.

Pictured: Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison addresses the Century Town Council in January 2025. NorthEscambia.com file photo.