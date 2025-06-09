Sheriff’s Office Investigating Cantonment Shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man seriously injuries.

The victim reported about 6 a.m. Sunday that he was shot in the thigh and was standing outside of the Valero gas station by the Black Diamond Sports Lounge on Highway 29, across from International Paper.

They told deputies that he did not hear a shot or see anyone, but felt a pain in his leg, according to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson. Deputies were unable to find any shell casings in the area. The victim was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The ECSO said the victim suffered a broken femur, and he has not provided any additional details to investigators.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.