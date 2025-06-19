Sasaki’s Bunt Ends Wild Walk-Off Wahoos Win Over Montgomery

by Willie Phaler

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos clinched a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory over the Montgomery Biscuits in 11 innings on Wednesday night, thanks to a bunt from centerfielder Shane Sasaki. This win comes a day after the Blue Wahoos experienced their first extra-innings loss at home this season.

The decisive play unfolded in the bottom of the 11th. After reliever Nigel Belgrave (W, 2-0) masterfully stranded the bases loaded for Montgomery in the top half, Sasaki laid down a hard bunt. The bunt forced Biscuits pitcher Jack Hartman (L, 0-3) towards third, and a slight bobble combined with Sasaki’s speed led to an errant throw. This allowed Grant Richardson to score from second, securing the win for Pensacola.

“Honestly, I just put one down for the team,” Sasaki said. “I bunted it a little too hard but sometimes good things happen when you don’t execute.” The walk-off, officially ruled a sacrifice with an error charged to Hartman, marked the Blue Wahoos’ fourth walk-off win of the year.

The Wednesday night victory was also highlighted by a solid start from Robby Snelling, who tossed his fifth quality start of the season. He allowed just one run over six innings, striking out seven Biscuits and issuing only two walks.

Beyond Sasaki’s heroics, the bats of Nathan Martorella and Jonny Olmstead were crucial. Martorella had a stellar 3-for-4 night, including a home run and two RBI, while Olmstead also drove in two runs, showcasing the consistent production throughout the Wahoos’ lineup.

“We just stick together all the time,” Sasaki stated. “We always trust each other, and we’re just trying to pass the torch. Nobody’s trying to do too much. We’re just trying to play as a team as much as possible.”

Pensacola initially held a 3-0 lead heading into the sixth inning. Martorella hit his fifth home run of the year in the second, and Olmstead’s lone hit of the night in the fourth brought in two runs.

The Biscuits’ offense finally broke through against Snelling in the sixth. After a leadoff hit-by-pitch to Colton Ledbetter, Snelling surrendered a two-out, RBI double to Will Simpson, cutting Pensacola’s lead to two.

Gregory Barrios proved to be clutch for the Biscuits in the eighth, hitting a bases-loaded double down the left field line that drove in three runs for Montgomery, tying the game at four. All three runs were charged to Evan Fitterer, who was making his first bullpen appearance since April after ten starts for Pensacola.

Berrios came up big for Montgomery again, blooping a single over the head of shortstop Jared Serna with the infield playing in to give the Biscuits a 5-4 lead.

The Blue Wahoos quickly retaliated in the bottom half to tie it up when Dalvy Rosario’s single in front of centerfielder Homer Bush Jr. scored Mark Coley II (running for Martorella). With runners on first and second and two outs, Hartman caught a line drive from Bramwell on the mound, sending the game to the bottom of the 11th and setting the stage for the walk-off victory in front of a sellout crowd of 5,038.

“Oh, it’s great,” Sasaki said about the first Wednesday sellout of the year. “The fans are awesome. We always love to have a packed stadium like this. The fans give us a lot of support so it’s awesome to play for them.”

The Blue Wahoos will face the Biscuits for game three of their six-game series tomorrow, donning their Pensacola Seagulls alternate identity. Ike Buxton is scheduled to make his first appearance for Pensacola as the starter, while Owen Wild (3-5, 5.08 ERA) will pitch for Montgomery.

