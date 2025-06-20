Rufus Burch

Rufus Burch, age 67, passed away at his residence on June 17, 2025.

Mr. Rufus was born in Atmore, Alabama and has been a lifelong resident of Escambia County Alabama. He was an avid Trump supporter. Mr. Burch loved his family, loved to fish, watch family feud, and listen to country music. He loved to work all the time. He is preceded in death by his parents – Albert & Ola Burch; brothers – Douglas Burch, Clarence Burch, and Albert Burch Jr.; sister – Debra Kay Burch; Mother and father n law – Doris and Leon Graves; brother n law – Lee Graves.

Mr. Rufus Burch is survived by his wife of 47 years Mrs. Dorie Graves Burch; daughter – Loren Lee Burch of Michigan; brothers – Fred (Loree) Burch of Castleberry, Kenny Burch of Satsuma, Jesse (Cindy) Burch of Brewton, David Burch of Brewton; sisters – Sally Blackwell – Brewton, Dot (Elbert) Turberville of Excel, Carolyn Presley of Atmore, Lisa Pontiff of Panama City, FL, and Sue Baby Burch of Brewton.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 10:00 am from the chapel of Craver’s Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Carnley officiating. Interment will follow at the Hartwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 20, 2025, from 6Pm until 8:00 PM at the Craver’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers – MacKenzie Locklear, Chris Burch, Justin Burch, Michael Carraway, Vince Turberville, Jonathan Turberville.

Honorary Pallbearers – Brian Grantham and Barry Fillmore.