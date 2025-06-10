Ricky Peebles

Pastor Ricky Peebles, of Davisville, Florida, who was 66 years old, passed away on June 7, 2025, in Pensacola, Florida. Born in Atmore, Alabama, he spent most of his life in Bratt, Florida, where he touched many lives with his kindness and faith. His dedication to the community and his gentle spirit will be remembered by all who knew him.

He was a dedicated pastor for more than fifty years, always ready to help with projects around the church and community. His love for the outdoors shone through in his passion for hunting and fishing. Alongside this, he enjoyed gunsmithing and locksmithing, showcasing his practical skills. He enjoyed playing the piano and guitar, often sharing his music through singing. For seventeen years, he worked at Bondurant Lumber and Hardware, where he made lasting connections. In his free time, he loved watching westerns, spending time with his cherished pets—especially his dog BJ—and delighting in moments with his grandchildren, who brought him great joy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilborn and Dorothy Gunn Peebles; wife, Donna Peebles; son Robert Jarrod Peebles.

He is survived by his loving wife of fourteen years, Becka Peebles of Davisville, Florida; son Jason and wife Jennifer Peebles of Walnut Hill, Florida; three brothers, Roger and wife Rene’ Peebles of McCullough, Alabama, Randall and wife Cindy Peebles of Bratt, Florida and Ronald and wife Darlene Peebles of Bratt, Florida; five grandchildren, Liberty Peebles, Gabbie Peebles Zisa, Memory Peebles Spruill, Dakota Peebles and Becca Peebles; two great-grandchildren, Stormy, Riverlyee, and two on the way; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 16, 2025 from 10:00 AM until service time at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes.

Pallbearers will be Trent Peebles, Coy Peebles, Austin Snyder, Sheldon Schneider, Greg Schneider, and Michael “Nooch” Segers.

A special thank you to family and friends whose outpouring of love and support has been a special blessing the past few months. Ricky’s favorite ministry was Pilots for Christ-Monroeville, Alabama and donations to this organization would be appreciated in his memory.

Pilots for Christ, P.O. Box 707, Monroeville, AL 36461