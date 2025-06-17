Register Now For Tate Aggies Youth Football Camp Under The Lights In July

The Tate High School Aggies will host their Youth Football Camp in July. This year, the camp will be held July 7-8 at night under the lights of Pete Gindl Stadium from 7-9 p.m.

Players will run through fundamental drills. The camp is open to players in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

Click here to register. Registration includes a camp t-shirt.

