Read With A Dog Tuesday At The Century Library

Zofie from the West Florida Public Libraries’ Read With a Dog program will make a special appearance this week at the Century Library.

Zofie will be at the Century Library on Tuesday, June 17 at 1 p.m. Children can visit the library and, as the program name suggests, read with Zofie.

The Century Library is located at 7991 North Century Boulevard, next to the Century Town Hall.

Stock image.