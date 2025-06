Quinette Road Repaving Begins Today From Wallace Lake To Escambia River Bridge

Beginning today, crews will begin repaving Quintette Road from Wallace Lake Road to the Escambia River bridge in Santa Rosa County. Weather permitting, the work should be finished by Friday, June 6.

Drivers should expect delays and follow the directions of flaggers. Only one lane will be paved at a time – there will be uneven pavement until the work is done.