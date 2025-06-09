Paul Zane Lundy

Mr. Paul Zane Lundy, who was 78 years old, passed away on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Pensacola, Florida. He was originally from Semirah Springs, Alabama, but spent most of his life in Atmore, Alabama. Mr. Lundy was a member of the Semirah Springs Freewill Baptist Church and took great pride in being a part of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. His life touched many, and he will be remembered fondly by his family and friends.

He loved to play music, especially picking up his guitar and writing songs. Recording his music brought him joy, as did spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandbabies. He found happiness in riding horses, fishing, and going out on the boat. Always ready to help, he was the kind of person who would give to anyone in need. His passions and kindness painted a beautiful picture of a life filled with love and adventure.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord and Juanita Dees Lundy; son, Randall Reese Lundy; brother, Willie Gay Lundy; sister, Pug Hollinger.

Mr. Lundy is survived by his wife of eight years, Carolyn Lundy of Bay Minette, Alabama; sons, Dakota Lundy of Pensacola, Florida and Sean Lundy of Atmore, Alabama; daughters, Madison Lundy of Atmore, Alabama and Whitney Davis of Frisco City, Alabama; brothers, George and wife Libby Lundy of Semirah Springs, Alabama and Randall Lundy of Panama City, Florida; grandchildren, Chloe Lundy, Zayn Davis, Colby Johnson, Steven Combs, Cheyenne and husband Allen Weston, Brooklynn Lundy, Santanna Lundy, Bailey and husband Nolan Echols; great-grandchildren, Micah Combs, Hunter Allen, River Allen, Nicholas Lundy, Duke Echols, and Kimber Echols; numerous great-great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, June 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM at Semirah Springs Freewill Baptist Church with Brother Clifton Buchanan officiating.

Burial will follow at Semirah Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 13, 2025 at Semirah Springs Freewill Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Crook, Darrell Hollinger, Holley Lundy, Colby Johnson, Jimmy Myrick and Tyson Presley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Danny King and Canyon Moye.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.