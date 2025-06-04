One Injured In North Highway 99 Rollover Crash
June 4, 2025
A 17-year-old was injured in a two vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday morning in Oak Grove.
According to witnesses, the adult female driver of a Toyota Rav4 failed to stop at a four-way stop at the intersection of North Highway 99 and Highway 164 shortly before noon. She collided with a white Buick LaCrosse that was traveling through the intersection after stopping. The collision caused the Buick to overturn.
The 17-year-old female driver of the Buick was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital for evaluation with injuries that were not believed to be serious.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
4 Responses to “One Injured In North Highway 99 Rollover Crash”
Why do people think they are ENTITLED to break the LAW? People STOP means STOP. I live close to this 4 WAY STOP and everyday 9 out of 10 people don’t bother to stop. I have seen school busses, log trucks, other vehicles and even farm tractors run right thru without slowing down. There is a deaf child that lives at that corner and a sign indicating just that. There is a 4 Way STOP there for a reason, someone was killed there many years ago and was a very sad day for their family. Driving is a privilege, not a r right. PLEASE people think about other people before you decide to Break the Law.
Well, they did stop all the way……
i live near this foreway and people run it constantly
This is where cops need to sit. We were stopped at the intersection a couple weeks ago. Our turn to proceed when we noticed the oncoming SUV wasn’t stopping. Whoever it was flew through the intersection at high speed. I’m just thankful we noticed or we would have been majorly hurt, or worse.