One Injured In North Highway 99 Rollover Crash

A 17-year-old was injured in a two vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday morning in Oak Grove.

According to witnesses, the adult female driver of a Toyota Rav4 failed to stop at a four-way stop at the intersection of North Highway 99 and Highway 164 shortly before noon. She collided with a white Buick LaCrosse that was traveling through the intersection after stopping. The collision caused the Buick to overturn.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Buick was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital for evaluation with injuries that were not believed to be serious.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.