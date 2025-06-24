One Candidate Qualifies On Monday For Open Century Town Council Seat

June 24, 2025

One candidate qualified Monday for a vacant seat on the Century Town Council.

Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison is the first candidate for qualify for the seat. Earlier this year, she was defeated in a three-way race for another open council seat by John Bass.

On May 6, Councilmember Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned from Seat 5 for personal reasons. With more than six months remaining until the end of her term in January 2027, the town charter requires that the council set a special election and appoint a replacement to the five-member body. To date, the council has failed to appoint an interim replacement.

Candidates can still qualify with the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections through 5 p.m. Wednesday. A candidate must be a registered voter in the Town of Century, as set forth in the town charter. The qualifying fee that must be paid is 1% of the annual salary, plus a $12.85 filing fee for a total of $50. There is no option to qualify by petition.

The special election has been set for Tuesday, July 29. If no candidate for the non-partisan seat receives one vote more than 50%, a runoff will be held on September 29. The winner will take office 10 days after certification of the election.

Pictured: Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison addresses the Century Town Council in January 2025. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

