NWS: Cantonment Had A (Really) Small Tornado on Tuesday

A brief, small, short-lived tornado moved through a Cantonment neighborhood late Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.

Between 11:41 and 11:42 a.m., the EF0 tornado traveled 0.14 miles (about 246 yards, or about the length of 2.5 football fields) through the Twins Pine Circle neighborhood. The tornado was just five yards wide with peak winds of 65 mph.

There was no serious damage reported.

According to NWS Mobile, there were no advisories or warnings in the Cantonment area at the time.

Pictured top: The NWS map of the tornado’s path. Pictured below: Radar images from 11:42 a.m. The close red and green on the lower image shows the rotation. NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.