NWS: Cantonment Had A (Really) Small Tornado on Tuesday

June 19, 2025

A brief, small, short-lived tornado moved through a Cantonment neighborhood late Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.

Between 11:41 and 11:42 a.m., the EF0 tornado traveled 0.14 miles (about 246 yards, or about the length of 2.5 football fields) through the Twins Pine Circle neighborhood. The tornado was just five yards wide with peak winds of 65 mph.

There was no serious damage reported.

According to NWS Mobile, there were no advisories or warnings in the Cantonment area at the time.

Pictured top: The NWS map of the tornado’s path. Pictured below: Radar images from 11:42 a.m. The close red and green on the lower image shows the rotation. NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 