Northview Names Justin Raley As New Head Baseball Coach

Northview High School has named Justin Raley as their new head baseball coach.

Raley is a familiar name in area 1A baseball — Justin Raley has been an assistant coach for the past three seasons at Jay, under the leadership of his father Duane Raley. Jay has made it to the regional finals in the past couple of seasons, after falling to Northview in the regional semifinals in 2022.

Raley said he took the Northview job with the blessings of his father.

“He told me that if I wanted the job to take it,” he said. “I felt like it was time for me to step out and do my thing.”

“I’m excited to get back in there and get rolling with the guys,” Raley said. “I know we’ve got a good group of guys; I coached many of them in middle school at Ernest Ward, so I’m excited to get with them and establish my philosophy of coaching and my philosophy of baseball.”

“I want our pitchers to be able to really compete on every count. I want us to be able to throw any pitch anytime. Our hitters to be known as guys that battle in the box, even in bad counts< he said. “We still fight for a quality of that to get a job done. I really I want to go in there and pretty quickly kind of establish my standard and my philosophy on the game.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.