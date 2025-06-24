No Worries: Tropical Storm Andreas Forms, 1st Storm Of Hurricane Season

June 24, 2025

The first named system of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Tuesday, and it’s absolutely nothing to worry about. Tropical Storm Andrea formed between Bermuda and the Azores, about 1,400 miles from the United States. This “fish storm” poses no threat to land and will head off into the open Atlantic and lose tropical storm status by Wednesday.

On average, the first named storm forms around June 20. This year, storm formation has been inhibited by hostile winds and Saharan dust.

Here’s the list of names for 2025:

Written by William Reynolds 

 