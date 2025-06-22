NEP Gold Wins Gospel Projects World Series; NEP Blue Claims Second

Two NEP teams won big in the 2025 Gospel Projects Tee Ball World Series.

The NEP Gold All-Stars went undefeated on their way to winning the series, outscoring their opponents 29-47.

Reece Phelps knocked out three home runs over a four-game span.

Caleb Moore made history with an incredible 13 home runs in just four games — breaking the tournament record. His record-breaking homer also served as a walk-off to clinch the championship in the top of the sixth inning.

Moore was named the series Home Run Champion.

Also in the series, NEP Blue took second place and was presented the Sportsmanship Award.

Pictured: NEP Gold (top), NEP Blue (below) and Caleb Moore (bottom). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.