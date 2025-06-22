NEP Gold Wins Gospel Projects World Series; NEP Blue Claims Second

June 22, 2025

Two NEP teams won big in the 2025 Gospel Projects Tee Ball World Series.

The NEP Gold All-Stars went undefeated on their way to winning the series, outscoring their opponents 29-47.

Reece Phelps knocked out three home runs over a four-game span.

Caleb Moore made history with an incredible 13 home runs in just four games — breaking the tournament record. His record-breaking homer also served as a walk-off to clinch the championship in the top of the sixth inning.

Moore was named the series Home Run Champion.

Also in the series, NEP Blue took second place and was presented the Sportsmanship Award.

Pictured: NEP Gold (top), NEP Blue (below) and Caleb Moore (bottom). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 