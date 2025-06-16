Morristown Road Closing From Highway 4 To Dykestown

Morristown Road in northern Santa Rosa County will be closed from Highway 4 to Dykestown Road Tuesday through Thursday for roadway improvements, weather permitting.

Residents will have access to their property.

Signage will be placed at each end of the roadway to inform drivers of the closure.

Drivers should seek an alternate route until the roadway reopens. Drivers can utilize Dykestown Road to Ebenezer Church Road as a detour to the west and Shell Road to Nelsontown and Nelson Roads as a detour to the east.

Map courtesy Santa Rosa county.