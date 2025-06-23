Local First Responders Going On Donut Strike For Manna

Local law enforcement and fire departments are running to the rescue once more teaming up again to fight hunger by going on strike lister this week.

These brave men and women are going on strike against donuts from Wednesday, June 25 through Friday, June 27 to encourage the community to fight local hunger by supporting Manna. They won’t give in until truckloads of nutritious food has been donated to the cause.

Each day of the Donut Strike, first responders will be stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties from 3 to 6 p.m. to collect food and monetary donations. We will have a list of participating grocery stores later this week on NorthEscambia.com. Food donations and financial gifts to Manna may also be dropped off at their headquarters, 3030 North E Street, Pensacola, any day during the week of the Strike, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Because the cost of food and other essentials is rising, Manna is experiencing even greater demand than is typical in the summer months,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna. “At the same time, food donations are down, as everybody feels the pinch on their budgets. Every day, our first responders see children and families who are struggling — and we are so grateful for their efforts to impact change.”

File photo.