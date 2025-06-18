Late Comeback Falls Short, Wahoos Begin Homestand With Extra-Inning Defeat

written by Bill Vilona

Pensacola, Fla. – Extra-inning drama had always gone the Blue Wahoos’ way at home this season.

That good fortune ended Tuesday in a near-miss way.

The Blue Wahoos had Grant Richardson thrown out at the plate in a close play Richardson thought he made for the tying run, but it proved decisive in the Montgomery Biscuits’ 4-3 win Tuesday to begin their week-long series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was the first loss in five extra-inning home games for the Blue Wahoos. They were 5-2 in all extended games so far this year.

After Montgomery took the lead in the 10th on a two-out, first pitch single by Matthew Etzel, the Blue Wahoos had their crack.

Richardson started as the placement runner on second. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Johnny Olmstead. On a two-strike pitch, catcher Ryan Ignaffo hit a chopper to shortstop Gregory Barrios. With Richardson running on contact, his elusive slide missed the tag from catcher Tatem Levins.

But after a couple seconds of indecision, Levins then tagged Richardson as he tried to touch home and was called out. Blue Wahoos manager Nelson Prada briefly argued, but the decision was made.

Cody Morissette then hit a hard ground out to end the game.

The loss dropped the Blue Wahoos (32-32) back to .500 in a quest to finish the first half schedule Sunday with a winning record. The Biscuits (35-29) kept faint hopes alive in their chase against the Biloxi Shuckers, who entered Tuesday with a four-game lead.

The Blue Wahoos got a third consecutive quality start from right-hander Jacob Miller, who worked six innings, allowed four hits and two runs. The bullpen trio who followed him kept the game close.

Dale Stanavich, in particular, pitched out of a jam in the eighth and followed with a clean ninth.

Montgomery starter Ty Johnson, one of eight players on the Biscuits team ranked among the Top 30 prospects in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Morissette laced a single to centerfield.

It led to a run when Mark Coley II hit a fielder’s choice grounder to score Ignoffo. He had reached on a hit batter, one of the few errant pitches Johnson threw.

The Blue Wahoos tied the game with two runs in the eighth inning on consecutive RBI singles from Coley and Jared Serna.

Nathan Martorella led off the ninth swinging at the first pitch and launching deep to right field, but the ball held up for the first out. The next two batters were retired to force extra innings.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Wednesday Thru Sunday.

GAMETIMES: The games on Wednesday through Saturday all start at 6:05 p.m. The game on Sunday starts at 4:05 p.m.