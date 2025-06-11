Joseph Alan Phillips

September 17, 1949 – June 10, 2025

Joseph Alan Phillips passed away on June 10th at his home in Atmore, Alabama, surrounded by his family.

Joe grew up in a farming family, and his love of the smell of the dirt, farming, and harvesting crops never left him. Joe worked on the farm through his teen years. After he married, Joe began working for Liberty National Life Insurance Company, where he remained for almost 25 years. After encountering some health issues, he decided to join Meyer Real Estate in Gulf Shores and worked for 10 years until health issues forced an early retirement. His love of people and the gift of talking to anyone and everyone suited him well in his sales career, and he remained friends with many of his customers even after his retirement.

Some of his best years were spent with his family and friends at Fort Morgan, Alabama. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren enjoy the area that he and his sons had enjoyed as children. He thought there was nothing better than watching his sons catch mullet, having a fish fry with family, friends, and neighbors later that afternoon, and enjoying the beautiful sunset over the Bay.

Joe loved his family. He and Becky celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on June 9th. He loved being with his sons, their families, and their friends. He was honored that their friends called him Pop. Joe told everyone he met about his grandchildren, how much he loved them, and how proud he was of them. Even on his worst days, just the sight of his grandchildren brought joy to his heart and a smile on his face.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey L. and Glenda Mildred Phillips, his sister, Joyce Phillips Sellers, and his brother, William Harvey (Bill) Phillips.

Joe is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Becky) Sellers Phillips; sons Jonathon Alan (Tracie) Phillips and Jarard Burton (Ashley) Phillips; grandchildren Piper Isabella Phillips, Sutton Hayes Phillips, Briggs Burton Phillips, Madison (Trae) Hall, Alexus (Hunter) Hanson, Mercedes (Aaron) Rupe, and Tryton Watson; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara (Wayne) Harrison.

Joe was a member of Shell Banks Baptist Church at Fort Morgan, Alabama, and loved his Church family.

A Celebration of Life will be held from the chapel of Johnson Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, Alabama, on Saturday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends at Johnson Quimby from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Atmore, Alabama. The service will be officiated by Bro. Don Melton and Rev. John Ballard.

Active Pallbearers are Chris Harrison, Travis Harrison, Michael Harrison, Brandon Phillips, Chris Mixon, and Dewane Hayes. Honorary Pallbearers are Freddie Hobbs, Tony Wooten, Tryton Watson, Sutton Hayes Phillips, Camden Mixon, Carson Mixon, and Eric Stuart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Joe Phillips to Shell Banks Baptist Church, 1940 Gasque Lane, Gulf Shores, Alabama, 36542, or your favorite charity.