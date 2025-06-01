It’s The First Day Of Hurricane Season. Here’s The List Of 2025 Storm Names.

June 1, 2025

Today, June 1, is the first day of hurricane season, and Escambia County is urging residents to remain prepared before, during and after a storm during hurricane season by stocking up on seven days’ worth of supplies, otherwise known as being “One Week Ready.”

“Each hurricane season, we stress the importance of being ‘one week ready,’ meaning it’s important to have seven days’ worth of supplies to get you and your family through the aftermath of a hurricane,” said Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins. “Items should include bottled water, non-perishable food, spare batteries, flashlights, a hand-crank radio and other essential items.”

NOAA’s outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 30% chance of a near-normal season, a 60% chance of an above-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

Here’s a list of the 2025 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 