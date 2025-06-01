It’s The First Day Of Hurricane Season. Here’s The List Of 2025 Storm Names.

Today, June 1, is the first day of hurricane season, and Escambia County is urging residents to remain prepared before, during and after a storm during hurricane season by stocking up on seven days’ worth of supplies, otherwise known as being “One Week Ready.”

“Each hurricane season, we stress the importance of being ‘one week ready,’ meaning it’s important to have seven days’ worth of supplies to get you and your family through the aftermath of a hurricane,” said Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins. “Items should include bottled water, non-perishable food, spare batteries, flashlights, a hand-crank radio and other essential items.”

NOAA’s outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 30% chance of a near-normal season, a 60% chance of an above-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

Here’s a list of the 2025 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names