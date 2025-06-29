‘It’s Gonna Be Really Embarrassing’ – ECSO Says Cantonment Man’s Texts Link Him To Trailer Theft

A Cantonment man was arrested on a felony charge after allegedly stealing a trailer from a business on West Nine Mile Road, and the deputies say he was linked to the crime by his texts.

Joseph Shane Wilson, 45, was charged with grand theft and later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The owner of Sheds Plus reported a blackout edition 7×16 enclosed Rocksold trailer valued at $10,000 was stolen from the property. The trailer theft was captured on surveillance video as it was pulled away by an older model silver and gold half cab Chevrolet Silverado, later traced by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to Wilson.

Wilson’s cell phone had been seized during a separate ECSO narcotics search warrant.

On the day of the trailer theft, Wilson sent a text stating “I got this thing and I’m taking it to weezys shop”, according to an ECSO search of the phone. Deputies also reported finding a picture on Wilson’s phone of the trailer that was taken on the day of the theft.

Investigators also reported finding a text on Wilson’s phone that stated:

“”it’s gonna be really embarrassing if I go to jail because I went and stole a $10,000 trailer because I was worried about lot rent and your car payment and power bill because you got paid and didn’t pay a dime on any bills and you are broke and then I go and blow $500 at casino this morning and then you want to try and act like your little motel job is more important than anything I might need to do or want to do .. it takes you several months to make what I have in the last 2 weeks.”