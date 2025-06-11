Is Costco Still Planning A Nine Mile Road Store? Here’s The Latest Application Status

Is Costco still considering a store on Nine Mile Road?

It certainly looks that way.

Tampa-based Thomas Engineering filed plans with Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for the store at 225 East Nine Mile Road back in June of last year. Then, in response to DRC feedback, updated plans were filed in late October 2024.

Since that time, the proposal has not gone before the DRC for consideration. Without a development order, the project can’t move forward.

What’s new?

Escambia County told North Escambai.com on Monday that Costco “is currently under review with some state regulatory items still pending.” A DRC hearing has not yet been scheduled but could be forthcoming soon.

How long does it take to build a Costco?

The architectural firm MG2, which has partnered with Costco for 30 years on over 780 locations, says it takes under four months to build a new store.

“Costco Wholesale has set the bar by creating and maintaining the platinum standard in optimized rollouts: It takes just 110 days from the time construction begins to the moment doors open to their members” MG2 said. That means a new Pensacola Costco, if approved, could easily open by the end of the year.

What do the latest filed plans show?

The latest plans filed with Escambia County show the 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 835 parking spaces at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of the current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store. It’s several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

The plans show the existing Dairy Queen, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant and Wells Fargo to remain, with a Costco gas station constructed between Sam’s Seafood and Wells Fargo in an area that is currently a parking area for the old shopping center. The current Planet Fitness building will be demolished to make room for the new Costco if it’s approved.

What is currently the nearest Costco to Pensacola?

The nearest currently open Costco to Pensacola is in Mobile, Alabama.

How much is a Costco membership?

Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.

Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:

Executive $130 annually

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Services Discounts

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Gold Star $65 annually

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Businesses can purchase either level to purchase items for resale or add additional people at $65 each.