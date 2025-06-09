Here’s A Big List Of VBS Events Across The North Escambia Area This Summer

Vacation Bible School is a summertime tradition across the North Escambia area. A list of VBS events is below.

VBS at Oak Grove Baptist Church

“VBS Egypt – Joseph’s Journey from Prison to Palace” will be held June 9-13 from 5:30 – 8 :30 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2600 North Highway 99. Ages 4-12.

VBS at Gonzalez Baptist Church

Gonzalez Baptist Church “Magnified” VBS will be held Saturday, June 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to incoming 4K-5th grades. Register at www.gonzalezbc.com.

Pensacola First Church of the Nazarene VBS, Cantonment

Pensacola First Church of the Nazarene VBS will be June 19-20 from 6-8:30 p.m. and June 21 from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Ages 5-12. Dinner and lunch included. 3475 Pine Forest Road Cantonment.

VBS at Hillcrest Baptist Church

Hillcrest Baptist Church on Nine Mile Road will hold “Magnified!” VBS June 16-20 from 8:15 a.m. until noon each day for kids in grades K through fifth. To register, text VBS to 27123.

Walnut Hill Mennonite Church VBS

Walnut Hill Mennonite Church will hold VBS June 22-27 from 6:30 until 8:30 for ages 5 years through ninth grade. 6840 Highway 97 in Walnut Hill. More info: (251) 253-4595 or (850) 380-2495. For transportation, call (850) 619-4831.

VBS at Highland Baptist Church, Molino

“True North Trusting Jesus in a Wild World” Vacation Bible School at Highland Baptist Church, June 22-26, 6-8:30 p.m. Text VBS to (850) 754-7622 to register.

VBS at Unity Baptist Church, Atmore

Vacation Bible School at Unity Baptist Church in Atmore will be June 22-June 26 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Discover the Bigness of God in the smallest of things. Classes for ages up to sixth grade. 10310 Highway 31 Atmore.

Faith Bible Baptist Church VBS, Century

Faith Bible Baptist Church will hold “Christmas in July – The Real Reason for the Season” VBS July 7-11 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. for ages 5-12. 5801 North Century Boulevard. Register online.

VBS at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church, McDavid

Rays Chapel Baptist Church VBS will be July 14-18 from 4-7 p.m. for ages 5-11. To register for “Wonder Junction” VBS click here.

VBS at Poplar Dell Baptist Church, Century

Answers VBS “Wonder Junction – Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory” July 14-18 at Poplar Dell Baptist Church 2631 Highway 4A Century. From 5:30 until 8 p.m.

VBS at Grace Valley Baptist Church, Cantonment

Grace Valley Baptist Church will hold Rocket Racers VBS July 16-19 from 6-8 p.m. Grave Valley is located at 1985 Highway 29, Cantonment.