FHP Cites Dump Truck Driver After Nine Mile Road Crash

Troopers cited a Pensacola man Thursday after he crashed his dump truck in Beulah.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 32-year-old man was driving a dump truck on Nine Mile Road when he ran a red light at I-10 and hit a tractor-trailer that was making a left turn from the eastbound I-10 off-ramp onto Nine Mile Road.

The loaded dump truck overturned, spilling dirt into the intersection where both vehicles became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes.

The dump truck driver and the 50-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer both sustained minor injuries. A 28-year-old passenger in the dump truck was not injured.

FHP cited the dump truck driver with running a red light, driving with a suspended license, and for operating a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial driver license.