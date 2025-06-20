FHP: Cantonment Man Charged With DUI After Fleeing From Trooper Twice

June 20, 2025

A 53-year-old Cantonment mans is accused of DUI and fleeing from a state trooper that pursued him twice.

Bruce Maurice Tucker was charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and resisting an officer. He was later released on an $8,000 bond.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a Cedar Point Road in Cantonment where they found Tucker passed out behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Silverado in the middle of the road with the engine running, according to an FHP report. The trooper activated his blue lights and woke Tucker up. He reported smelling alcohol on Tucker’s breath.

FHP said he refused to exit the vehicle and drove away, with the trooper in pursuit. He stopped a short distance later, before fleeing again with the trooper pursuing him to a yard. The trooper reported hitting a tree stump, disabling his cruiser with a bent rim.

Troopers later obtained video of the Chevy swerving in the road prior to it stopping on Cedar Point Road, and FHP identified Tucker as the driver.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 