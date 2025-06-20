FHP: Cantonment Man Charged With DUI After Fleeing From Trooper Twice

A 53-year-old Cantonment mans is accused of DUI and fleeing from a state trooper that pursued him twice.

Bruce Maurice Tucker was charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and resisting an officer. He was later released on an $8,000 bond.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a Cedar Point Road in Cantonment where they found Tucker passed out behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Silverado in the middle of the road with the engine running, according to an FHP report. The trooper activated his blue lights and woke Tucker up. He reported smelling alcohol on Tucker’s breath.

FHP said he refused to exit the vehicle and drove away, with the trooper in pursuit. He stopped a short distance later, before fleeing again with the trooper pursuing him to a yard. The trooper reported hitting a tree stump, disabling his cruiser with a bent rim.

Troopers later obtained video of the Chevy swerving in the road prior to it stopping on Cedar Point Road, and FHP identified Tucker as the driver.