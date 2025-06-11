Event At Molino Library To Teach Residents To Support Native Bird Populations

The Molino Library will host a unique event titled “Food Trucks for Birds” on Thursday, June 12 at 11 a.m.

This program aims to educate residents on the critical role of Florida’s native bird populations, their migration patterns, and practical ways to support their “fuel supply” through strategic landscaping.

While the intriguing title “Food Trucks for Birds” might conjure images of mobile feeders, the program is far more comprehensive. It focuses on empowering residents to cultivate their gardens with native plants, creating natural and sustainable food sources for both resident and migratory birds.

The event will feature the founder and educator of Food Trucks for Birds, who will share insights into how thoughtful landscape planning can encourage these vital creatures to stop and thrive in local yards. This approach goes beyond traditional bird feeders, offering a long-term solution for maintaining healthy bird populations.

According to the library, the program is not just about providing food; it’s about understanding the ecosystem that supports native birds and learning how each of us can play a part in preserving it

Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on selecting appropriate native plants, understanding bird migration routes, and contributing to the ecological well-being of the region. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in gardening, wildlife, or simply making a positive impact on their local environment.

Event Details:

What: Food Trucks for Birds

When: Thursday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Molino Library, 6450-A Highway 95A (Molino Community Center)

Admission: Free

Pictuured: Birds that are native to Northwest Florida include cardinal (top), woodpecker (above, inset), Carolina chickadee (first below), house finch (bottom two). Pictured for NorthEscambia.com by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.