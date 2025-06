Escambia Sheriff’s Office To Host Fraud Prevention Class

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will host a class titled “Shield Against Scams: A Citizen’s Guide to Fraud Prevention” on July 17 from 10 a.m. until noon.

ECSO Economics Crimes investigators will discuss current scame trents. The class will also include a “Seniors v. Crimes” presentation made by the Office of the Attorney General.

Space is limited. To register, click here. Registration is required.