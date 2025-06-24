Escambia Man Indicted On Federal Charges For 18 Armed Robberies

An Escambia County man has been indicted on federal charges related to eighteen armed robberies of gas stations and convenience stores in Escambia County.

Deshawn I. Donson, 21, was arrested last month following his latest alleged heist and a vehicle chase.

“I can tell you his robbery spree is over,” said Sheriff Simmons after the arrest, noting the crimes spanned several years.

Deputies located Donson after an incident around 11 p.m. May 18 at the Raceway on Airport Boulevard. Surveillance video reportedly shows Donson robbing the store, holding the cashier at gunpoint before leaving with a bag of cash.

Having previously identified Donson as a suspect in other robberies, deputies were tracking him. As he exited the Raceway and entered an SUV, deputies attempted a traffic stop. Donson failed to comply, leading to a chase down Davis Highway that concluded when he pulled into the HCA Florida West Hospital parking lot.

A deputy crashed into Donson’s SUV in the hospital parking lot to end the pursuit. Donson then surrendered. Deputies recovered the bag of cash and a gun from the vehicle.

The Indictment charges Donson with interference with commerce by threats or violence, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for 18 armed robberies between 2022 – 2025.

If convicted, Donson faces up to life imprisonment.

The case is jointly investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; the Pensacola Police Department; and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Jennifer H. Callahan.