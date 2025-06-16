Escambia County Renews Emergency Response Agreement With Century Prison

Escambia County recently renewed a contract to provide fire suppression and rescue services for the Century Correctional Institution.

A 2022 agreement with the Florida Department of Corrections was renewed for five years for Escambia County Fire Rescue to continue providing fire services when the need arises.

Century Correctional is located on Tedder Road, a short distance from the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue. In the event of a fire or other emergency, other surrounding ECFR stations may also respond.

ECFR agreed to provide the following on an as-needed basis 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

Fire suppression and fire equipment;

Fire investigation;

Contact for ambulance and emergency medical services; and

Rescue of inmates/persons who may have become trapped.

There are no financial obligations between the parties.

Pictured: An Escambia County EMS ambulances exist the Century Correctional Institution. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.