Enon Shed Fire Quickly Extinguished After Homeowner Reports Seeing Smoke On Camera

June 17, 2025

A homeowner’s quick call to the fire department led to firefighters quickly extinguishing a storage shed fire Tuesday afternoon in Enon.

The homeowner reportedly made the call for help after seeing smoke on a security camera.

The incident was reported around 12:25 p.m. from a shed located in the 10000 block of Highway 97A, roughly half a mile west of South Highway 99.

Firefighters from Escambia County Fire Rescue’s Molino, Cantonment, and Walnut Hill stations arrived to find smoke from the structure, which was reportedly used for household item storage and equipped with electricity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 