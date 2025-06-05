ECSO Searching For Endangered Cantonment Man Missing For Three Weeks

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man missing and endangered who was last seen threes weeks ago in Cantonment.

Keondre Williams, 23, was last seen March 15 in the 2600 block of South Highway 95A in Cantonment. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt, a green sweatshirt, and black slide shoes.

The ECSO said Wednesday that they have been actively investigating this case since Williams went missing. They are asking anyone with information to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.