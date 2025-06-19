ECSO Communications Unit Is Re-accredited

June 19, 2025

This week, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was awarded its first re-accreditation from the Florida Telecommunications Accreditation Commission in Orlando. The FTA consists of subject matter experts from across the state of Florida who unanimously voted for the re-accreditation of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center.

The efforts to achieve re-accredited status have taken place over the last three years. The ECSO said the Communications Unit was able to maintain compliance with all applicable mandatory standards during this time, ensuring the center was operating with industry-established best practices and serving the citizens of Escambia County with courtesy, integrity, and professionalism.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 