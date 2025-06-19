ECSO Communications Unit Is Re-accredited

This week, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was awarded its first re-accreditation from the Florida Telecommunications Accreditation Commission in Orlando. The FTA consists of subject matter experts from across the state of Florida who unanimously voted for the re-accreditation of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center.

The efforts to achieve re-accredited status have taken place over the last three years. The ECSO said the Communications Unit was able to maintain compliance with all applicable mandatory standards during this time, ensuring the center was operating with industry-established best practices and serving the citizens of Escambia County with courtesy, integrity, and professionalism.