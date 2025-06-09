Dortch Road In Bratt Collapses Due To Fire Several Weeks Ago (With Gallery)

June 9, 2025

A portion of Dortch Road in Bratt is closed following a collapse that was caused by fire.

Dortch Road between Greenland and McElhaney roads will be closed starting today, June 9, for immediate collapsed pipe and road repair. The road is expected to reopen Monday, June 16.

The 24-inch plastic culvert pipe under the road was destroyed by fire earlier in the spring, likely when a farmer burned a nearby field (as is a standard farming method) and the fire entered the ditch and ignited the pipe. The top half of the pipe was destroyed end to end; the collapse was discovered on Monday morning following heavy rain overnight.

For more photos, click here.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times. There is only one residence located on the closed section of Dortch Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 