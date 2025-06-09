Dortch Road In Bratt Collapses Due To Fire Several Weeks Ago (With Gallery)

A portion of Dortch Road in Bratt is closed following a collapse that was caused by fire.

Dortch Road between Greenland and McElhaney roads will be closed starting today, June 9, for immediate collapsed pipe and road repair. The road is expected to reopen Monday, June 16.

The 24-inch plastic culvert pipe under the road was destroyed by fire earlier in the spring, likely when a farmer burned a nearby field (as is a standard farming method) and the fire entered the ditch and ignited the pipe. The top half of the pipe was destroyed end to end; the collapse was discovered on Monday morning following heavy rain overnight.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times. There is only one residence located on the closed section of Dortch Road.

