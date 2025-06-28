DeSantis Gives State Employees Extra Day Off For Independence Day And A Pay Raise

Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on Thursday, July 3.

“In anticipation of America’s upcoming semiquincentennial celebration in 2026, I am giving state employees a longer weekend this year to celebrate,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and reflect on the importance and meaning of our nation’s founding.”

The governor is also approving a 2% raise—funded through the state’s annual budget—for state employees, which will go into effect July 1, 2025. At the Governor’s request, this raise will not be applied to the salary of the Governor.

State offices will close on July 3rd in addition to regular office closures on July 4th commemorating Independence Day. State office closures will create a four-day holiday weekend which will benefit nearly 100,000 people in the State Personnel System.