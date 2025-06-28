DeSantis Gives State Employees Extra Day Off For Independence Day And A Pay Raise

June 28, 2025

Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on Thursday, July 3.

“In anticipation of America’s upcoming semiquincentennial celebration in 2026, I am giving state employees a longer weekend this year to celebrate,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and reflect on the importance and meaning of our nation’s founding.”

The governor is also approving a 2% raise—funded through the state’s annual budget—for state employees, which will go into effect July 1, 2025. At the Governor’s request, this raise will not be applied to the salary of the Governor.

State offices will close on July 3rd in addition to regular office closures on July 4th commemorating Independence Day. State office closures will create a four-day holiday weekend which will benefit nearly 100,000 people in the State Personnel System.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 