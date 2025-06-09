Creek Waste Project Planned For Highway 29, Ten Mile Road

June 9, 2025

Developers have proposed the Creek Waste Project for the northwest corner of Highway 29 and 10 Mile Road.

The project would include maintenance/office building, storage buildings, a storage lot for the sale and repair of utility trailers, and a pole barn. Specifically, the project would include the construction of a new 560-square foot parts building, 3,500-square foot maintenance/office building, and a 1,600-square foot pole barn that are all being proposed on a laydown/storage lot consisting of an asphalt millings surface. These are being proposed for the use of utility trailers sales and maintenance, according to information filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC).

The site at 3397 South Highway 29 is currently partially developed with dirt drives and fencing from the previous storage of Creek Waste containers that will be removed from the 1.55-acre parcel. An existing billboard will remain.

Access will be from a new concrete driveway to West Ten Mile Road.

The property is currently zoned for heavy commercial and light industrial.

The project is set for a pre-application meeting with DRC on Wednesday, June 11. A final public hearing has not yet been set.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 