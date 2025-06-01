Cody Lane Rolin

Mr. Cody Lane Rolin, who was 27 years old, sadly passed away in Mobile, Alabama on Thursday, May 29, 2025. He was a valued member of the Poarch Community Church, where he shared his faith and connected with those around him. Cody’s presence will be deeply missed by his family and friends, as well as by the community that cherished him.

He really loved spending his time outdoors, whether it was riding buggies or four-wheelers, or enjoying a day at the creek. He also had a passion for shopping and was a big fan of Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves. When he wasn’t out having fun, you could find him watching his favorite shows like Seinfeld and Yellowstone. He cherished the moments spent with family and friends, always ready to party and make the most of every gathering. For him, life was all about good times and great company.

He is preceded in by his grandparents, Sylvia and Robert Hadley, and Peggy Couch; uncle, Earl Hadley.

Mr. Rolin is survived by his parents, Bryan and Lynda Couch of Atmore, Alabama; brother, Sean (Morgan) Rolin of Syracuse, New York; aunts and uncles, Lynn Hadley, Clifford Wasden, Edward and Kendall Hadley, Evan and Hali Hadley, Sandy and Donna Hadley, Aubrey and Tasha Rolin, Danny and Tammy Couch and Johnny Steadham.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC with Brother Walter Rolin officiating.

Burial will follow at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 3, 2025 from 12:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Blake Pearson, Aaron Wasden, Sean Rolin, Randy Fretwell Jr., Devin Steadham and Earnest Rolin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Evan Hadley, Edward Hadley, Aubrey Rolin, Johnny Steadham and Shawn Rolin.