Clara Ranae Brown Blitch

Clara Ranae Brown Blitch (81) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, of natural causes.

Born in northern Georgia on April 15, 1944. Ranae was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and a Christian of great faith. She was a lifelong and dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a

graduate of Pasco County High School in Dade City, Florida.

She touched the lives of many with her warm smile, generous spirit, and kindness. Ranae was known as someone that would always give a hug and engage in conversation. Not one to beat around the bush, Ranae was genuine and forthright. You always knew where you stood with her. She leaves a legacy of love and cherished memories.

A devoted volunteer with the Special Olympics and a member in good standing of the Perry Women’s Club and the Rubies Red Hats. Ranae loved the companionship and friendship of her family and friends. She found joy in dedicating herself to helping others, attending church and always, always being there for her children, grandkids, and great grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her humor, hugs, resilience, generosity and straight forwardness.

She was preceded in death by her parents Willian M. (Bill)l Brown and Tottie Redifer Brown, her husband Charles Wayne Blitch, her son Charles Elliot Blitch, her sister, Doris Llewellyn Bucker, Brothers: William Pope Brown, Wayne Michael Brown, David Lamont Brown, Jacob Wilson Brown and Richard Cary Brown.

Ranae is survived by her daughter, Terrie Lyne Blitch Parker, her beloved son in law, Thomas (Pee Wee) Parker, her grandson Thomas Allen Parker, his wife Sammie Jean Sadler Parker, their Children, Mason Allen Parker, Hunter Kane Parker and Charlee Hope Sullivan of Mayo, FL, her grandson Christopher Perry Parker of Perry, and brothers Henry Larry Brown, his wife, Sunnina Brown of Madison, FL and brother, Jack Redifer Brown, his wife, Ursula Brown of Molino, FL, as well as, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Ranae’s life will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Bell Cemetery, 3429 Cemetery Road, Bell, FL 32619 at 10am (EST). President Brad Lee will conduct the services. A drop by reception will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm (EST), at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1566 West Julia Street, Perry, Florida 32347. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Perry Women’s Club.

Though she will be deeply missed, her light and love remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the doctors and nurses of Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Perry and the Haven Hospice – Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City, for the excellent and compassionate care they provided