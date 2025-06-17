Case Reopened Against Century Felon Accused Of Aggravated Assault For Hitting Woman With Handgun

The State Attorney’s Office has reopened a case against a Century felon accused of striking a woman in the head with a handgun and weapon possession in May 2024.

Kenneth Elbert Hammac, Jr. was originally arrested for the incident last May, but in December 2024, the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges due to “prosecutorial discretion” but has since reopened the case.

Hammac was arrested again direct file charges of aggravated using a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — all felonies.

The female victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Hammac accused her of cheating before striking her over the head with what she thought flashlight and shoving her into a table. He then pointed a handgun at their 15-year-old son, according to an arrest report.

The 15-year-old told deputies that Hammac pointed a gun at him and demanded to know who had been over, the report continues. The teen told deputies that Hammac struck the victim over the head with the butt of the handgun.

Deputies noted large laceration that bleeding heavily on the disorientated victim’s head and a table covered with blood. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital for treatment.

According to the ECSO, Hammac is convicted felon, found guilty of possession of cocaine in 2008, and sentenced to two years in state prison.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $12,500 bond.