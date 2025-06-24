Cantonment Man Charged With Kidnapping His Girlfriend, Providing Alcohol To Minor

A Cantonment man is facing felony charges for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend during an argument on the beach.

Bryson Taylor Bryan, 23, was charged with kidnapping false imprisonment and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

According to an arrest report, Bryan told deputies that he became involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, and she struck him in the face, leaving visible marks. He then physically restrained her, picked her up, and placed her into this vehicle before driving away. Deputies said he refused her requests to stop the vehicle and let her out.

An Escambia County lifeguard witnessed Bryan physically pick up his girlfriend around the waist and carry her back to hit car, the arrest report states.

The report states he openly admitted to providing whiskey to the victim and felt that she was intoxicated and would not able to care for herself if left alone. The report states the girlfriend is under 21, but does not specify her exact age.

“He believed this was a valid reason to keep her inside his vehicle against her will,” the deputy wrote in his report.

Bryan was released from jail on a $1,500 bond.