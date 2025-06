Boil Water Notice Lifted For Central Customers Along Portion Of West Highway 4

A boil water notice was lifted Friday afternoon for Central Water Works customers along and near West Highway 4 in and near Century.

Water service in the area was interrupted on Wednesday for a water main repair.

Friday, Central said the repairs are complete, and two consecutive days of satisfactory test results that show the water is safe to drink.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.