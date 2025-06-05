Blue Wahoos Honor Northview Lady Chiefs Softball Before 3-2 Loss To Clingstones

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos honored the Northview Lady Chiefs softball team before a 3-2 Wednesday night loss to the Clingstones.

The Chiefs reached the FHSAA Rural Softball State Championship game for the first time in school history, bringing home the state runner-up trophy. The young team with just one senior also won the first regional title ever for the school as they went 22-7 under the leadership of head coach Amy Holland.

Lady Chief Bailey Burkette and Mikayla McAnally threw out ceremonial first pitches for the Wahoos.

Snelling Strong, but Late Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Clingstones

Game summary by Willie Phaler

With two of the top arms in the Southern League taking the mound in Wednesday night’s game, a 3-2 win in favor of the Columbus Clingstones lived up to be a pitcher’s duel.

Pensacola’s Robby Snelling (L, 2-5) and Columbus’s Ian Mejia (W, 5-0) opened up the game with three scoreless innings, but the Clingstones were able to break through in the fourth.

With runners on first and second with two outs, Geraldo Quintero sent a single to right for an RBI, while Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. drove in a pair with a single of his own to put the Clingstones up 3-0.

The three runs in the fifth were all the damage the Braves’ affiliate was able to run up against Snelling, but also all they needed in the 3-2 win to even the series.

The highly touted southpaw’s line on the night consisted of 5.0 innings with three earned runs and three hits while punching out three hitters.

Kemp Alderman put the Blue Wahoos on the board in the bottom of the seventh, sending his sixth home run of the year out to left field. The longball extends Alderman’s hitting streak to 10 games, the longest by a Blue Wahoos player this year.

The scoring in the seventh didn’t stop there for Pensacola. After a Nathan Martorella double against Mejia, Columbus manager Cody Gabella went to the bullpen for sidearming right-hander Jose Cuas. Mark Coley II sent a triple to left-center on the third pitch from Cuas, scoring Martorella and bringing the Wahoos within one.

After walking Johnny Olmstead to give Pensacola runners on the corners with one out, Cuas escaped after picking up a strikeout and a flyout to center.

Lefty Hayden Harris entered for the Clingstones in the eighth and picked up his third save of the year as he provided two innings of hitless ball to shut down the Blue Wahoos.

Pensacola’s bullpen shined once again, as the trio of Luis Palacios, Lane Ramsey and Ricky DeVito combined for four innings of shutout pitching, allowing just one hit in relief.

With the series tied at one apiece, Pensacola will take on their alternate identity, the Mulltets, and send out Evan Fitterer (2-4, 3.40 ERA) to take on Lucas Braun (3-1, 4.08 ERA).

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Columbus Clingstones vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Thursday through Sunday.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GAMETIMES: The games on Thursday through Saturday night will all start at 6:05 p.m. Sunday’s game will be a 4:05 p.m. start.

