Beulah Academy Student First Middle Schooler In Escambia County To Earn ServSafe Manager

Beulah Academy of Science Middle School student Victoria St. Pierre is the first and only middle schooler to take and pass the ServSafe Manager exam in Escambia County, according to the school.

A ServSafe Manager is a certification for food service managers that demonstrates their knowledge and skills in managing food safety in restaurants, schools, or other food service operations. The certification validates that a manager can effectively train employees on food safety procedures and ensure a consistent high standard of food safety throughout the establishment.

St. Pierre’s instruction at BAS Middle was Victoria Bottcher.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.