AAA: Florida Gas Prices Hold Near Steady Over Last Week

Florida gas prices increased 10 cents last week and then declined 3 cents through the weekend. On Sunday, the state average was $3.09 per gallon. That’s the same price as last week.

“Florida gas prices remain in the same 30-cent range that Florida gas prices have fluctuated within since September,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

In Escambia County, the average price was $2.86. In Pensacola, a low of $2.69 was available Sunday night at the warehouse clubs. In North Escambia, the low price was $2.75 per gallon at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.